Watch CBS News
Local News

Roberto Clemente book returned to school shelves in Florida school district

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Roberto Clemente book returned to shelves in Florida
Roberto Clemente book returned to shelves in Florida 00:26

FLORIDA (KDKA) - A children's book about Roberto Clemente is being returned to school library shelves in Florida. 

Last year, Duval County schools removed the book "Roberto Clemente: The Pride of the Pittsburgh Pirates" from classrooms. 

RELATED: Roberto Clemente book pulled from shelves in Florida school district

Officials said they had to review the book under a new state law. 

The book tells the story of Clemente's life in Puerto Rico, his stardom with the Pirates, and his humanitarian work - which included fighting racism on and off the field. 

The book was one of about 1.6 million books that had to be reviewed. 

So far, around 7,000 have been approved. 

First published on February 24, 2023 / 5:12 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.