Roberto Clemente book returned to school shelves in Florida school district
FLORIDA (KDKA) - A children's book about Roberto Clemente is being returned to school library shelves in Florida.
Last year, Duval County schools removed the book "Roberto Clemente: The Pride of the Pittsburgh Pirates" from classrooms.
RELATED: Roberto Clemente book pulled from shelves in Florida school district
Officials said they had to review the book under a new state law.
The book tells the story of Clemente's life in Puerto Rico, his stardom with the Pirates, and his humanitarian work - which included fighting racism on and off the field.
The book was one of about 1.6 million books that had to be reviewed.
So far, around 7,000 have been approved.
