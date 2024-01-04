Watch CBS News
Pirates

Roberto Clemente 1971 game-used bat heading to auction for upwards of $250,000

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pirates fans, you're going to soon have the chance to own a piece of Pirates history. 

A Roberto Clemente bat, used during the 1971 season, is set to head to auction late next month. 

Not only is it a game-used Clemente bat, but it's signed by the legend himself. 

"The bat is instantly recognizable as a Clemente, sporting his trademark knobless handle and Ruthian dimensions of thirty-six inches (36") of length and thirty-five and a half ounces (35.5 oz.) of weight," Heritage Auctions said about the bat on its website. 

The bat comes with a letter of authenticity from PSA/DNA, has the highest possible grade of GU 10, and includes a photo of the 15-time All-Star holding it while posing against a backdrop of an empty Three Rivers Stadium. 

Now, this won't be an easy auction to win for Pirates fans as it is expected to fetch at least $250,000. 

If you would like to learn more and get ready to place a bid, you can do so at this link!

First published on January 4, 2024 / 7:30 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.