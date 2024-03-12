Crews respond to fire at Robert Morris University residence hall

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Crews responded to a fire at a Robert Morris University residence hall on Tuesday.

A university spokesperson said crews were called to the G Tower of Washington Residence Hall at around 8:30 p.m. for reports of a fire on the roof. A video obtained by KDKA-TV shows flames on the roof of the building.

Officials said an air conditioning unit on the roof of the building caught fire. No injuries were reported.

Officials said the building normally houses more than 300 people, but only 40 were inside due to the university being on spring break.

"All students who were in the building at the time of the fire have been accounted for and will be provided alternate accommodations this evening," the spokesperson said.

The fire damage was contained to the fourth floor.

Robert Morris is asking people to avoid G Tower as "crews continue to assess the situation, including smoke damage limited to G Tower."