Robert Morris University wants to build a $28 million hockey arena

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- Robert Morris University is looking to build a $28 million hockey arena.

According to paperwork filed with the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, the university is seeking $10 million to help build the 100,000-square-foot "state-of-the-art" facility. The university told the state it will get the remaining $18 million through capital investment, corporate naming partners and donors.

Chris King, RMU's vice president and director of athletics, confirmed in a statement that RMU is "actively exploring the possibility of building an on-campus ice hockey arena" that could seat up to 2,500 fans. Plans for the project include two sheets of ice, office space, locker rooms and concession stands.

"This strategic initiative represents a blending of our pursuit of competitive excellence with our ongoing commitment to serving the needs of the greater community. The new arena would serve as a vital source of revenue, crucial for the long-term sustainability of our Division I ice hockey programs, whose resurgence has been fueled by fundraising support," King's statement said in part.

In May of 2021, RMU announced the end of its NCAA Division I men's and women's ice hockey teams, but after public outcry and a push to save the programs, the university brought the teams back for the 2023-24 season.

King added that the new arena "would significantly expand local access to top-tier ice facilities for youth and women's hockey programs in our region in combination with our existing facilities at the RMU Island Sports Center."

An estimated project schedule has construction beginning in 2026 and wrapping up by the summer of 2027, according to the paperwork.