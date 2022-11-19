Robbery suspect arrested after being found in Jefferson Hills motel

JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) - A robbery suspect is in custody after barricading himself inside a Jefferson Hills motel Friday night.

State police in Washington County said Thomas Spell turned himself in after officers found his car at a motel off Route 51 near Elliot's Barbecue.

Troopers said Spell, 42, stole money, cigarettes, and lottery tickets after threatening a clerk at the Kwik Fill convenience store in Somerset Township.

Spell remains in prison, awaiting arraignment.