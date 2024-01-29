Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper coming to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper are coming to Pittsburgh later this year.

The two rock legends are bringing the Freaks on Parade tour to The Pavilion at Star Lake on Sept. 3. They'll be joined by special guests Ministry and Filter.

The 21-city run kicks off in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Aug. 20 and wraps up in Fort Worth, Texas, on Sept. 18. It'll stop in cities like Saint Paul, Charlotte and Austin along the way.

"Due to overwhelming demand the tour of the year is returning with 21 new cities! If you missed them last year then now is your chance!" Rob Zombie posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday following the tour announcement.

"The horrifying tour returns for another round of thrills, chills, shock & rock," Alice Cooper wrote on X.

Rob Zombie, who is also a filmmaker, has sold over 15 million albums worldwide, with his seven solo studio albums debuting in the top 10 on Billboard's 200 chart. He has also directed horror films like "House of 1,000 Corpses," "The Devil's Rejects" and "3 From Hell," grossing over $150 million. He created the Freaks on Parade tour, which started in 2022.

Alice Cooper, known for his "grandly theatrical brand of hard rock that was designed to shock," just released his 22nd solo and 20th studio album, "Road," last year.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 2 at 10 a.m. with presales leading up to that date.