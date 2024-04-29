Roads to close in Mount Washington for landslide repair work

MOUNT WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) - Road closures will take effect starting Monday, April 29, to allow crews to work on the Climate Resilience Mitigation Project, locally called the Mount Washington Landslide Remediation Project.

Vehicular and pedestrian traffic will be closed off along William Street between Arlington Avenue and Cola Street beginning at 7 a.m. Monday. Starting on May 6, residents living on Cola Street will see the construction of a temporary road between Lava Street and Cola Street to provide access, according to a City of Pittsburgh press release.

Allison Park Contractors will work on installing new roadway drainage, repairing the roadway, and installing new retaining walls, among other duties. The project is scheduled to be completed by December 2024.

Several locations in Mount Washington have been affected by hillside instability, causing debris to spill onto roadways and walkways. The three locations identified as areas that would best benefit from the remediation project are Greenleaf Street, Reese Street and William Street, the press release added.

The project also focuses on stabilizing parts of the northern and western slopes of Mount Washington, with retaining walls and geotechnical installations to protect homes and roadways.

The City of Pittsburgh Department of Mobility and Infrastructure is continuing to work with emergency management agencies at the federal and state levels to secure the hillsides of Mount Washington and minimize the probability of landslides.