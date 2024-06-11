Road rage incident escalates in Cranberry Township; man accused of flashing weapon

CRANBERRY, Pa. (KDKA) -- A Cranberry Township man is facing charges after an incident of road rage went too far at the intersection of Route 228 and Route 19.

"One of the parties involved took a handgun, waved it out the window, [and] pointed it at the ground," said Lt. Chuck Mascellino.

Investigators say it started after the victim honked their horn at Jairo Cardona-Mancia for nearly hitting them.

According to court documents, the 23-year-old flashed the pistol a second time when the victim was driving after him.

"Some people don't handle it very well. The idea would be to get to a safe place as soon as possible and call 911," Lt. Mascellino explained.

Cranberry Township police said do not follow or leave your vehicle to confront the other driver and call the police immediately.

"It's understandable that your emotions can get involved, but everyone's safety is paramount," said Lt. Mascellino.

Cranberry Township police responded and eventually caught up with Cardona-Mancia.

Investigators say he admitted to flashing the pistol, discovered to be stolen from Louisville, Kentucky.

According to the criminal complaint, officers found suspected cocaine, with intent to distribute.

Police also discovered that Cardona-Mancia was driving with a suspended license.