Road closures planned for 2022 EQT Pittsburgh 10 Miler and 10K

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Tomorrow is the 2022 EQT Pittsburgh 10-Miler and 10K.

Beginning at 4 a.m., cars will not be able to park on roads along the race route.

You can view the course map right here.

Road closures will begin at 6:30 a.m. and be in place until 12:00 p.m. as the race makes its way through the city.

Participants of the 10-mile race will get a tour of Pittsburgh, beginning at 7:30 a.m. on West Carson Street near Station Square, continuing through the West End, North Side, Strip District, and downtown.

Meanwhile, the 10K race will get underway at 8:15 a.m. near mile four of the 10-mile course, following a similar route.

Both races will finish in Downtown Pittsburgh in front of EQT Plaza at the corner of 7th Street and Liberty Avenue.

More information on the race, events taking place along the route, and more can be found on the P3R website right here.