Road closures and detours announced for running of the Fleet Feet Liberty Mile

Gearing up for the Fleet Feet Liberty Mile

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Final preparations are underway for the Fleet Feet Liberty Mile.

The race through downtown Pittsburgh is set for this Friday evening, July 22. The family-friendly, one-mile race has been named "one of America's most iconic races" by Runners World.

There will be some road closures and detours downtown on Friday for the running of the race.

The course is along Penn and Liberty Avenues.

Closures begin at 6:30 p.m. on Friday. The race is at 7 p.m., and organizers said everything should be back open by 9 p.m.

Click here to view the closures on the Waze app.

Parking lots will not have access onto Liberty Avenue or Penn Avenue between Stanwix St. and 11th Street. Parking on Liberty Avenue or Penn Avenue will not be available after 4 p.m.

Some Pittsburgh Regional Transit buses will also be detoured. Find that information here.

For a full map of the course, click here. Finally, visit this link for Liberty Mile's full website.