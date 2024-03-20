RMU introduces Chandler McCabe as new women's basketball coach

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- There's brand new leadership on the court for the Robert Morris women's basketball team.

The school introduced Chandler McCabe as the team's new head coach on Tuesday.

McCabe comes to RMU after spending last season as an assistant coach at the University of Central Florida in the Big 12.

She also spent two seasons as an associate coach and recruiting coordinator at George Mason and says she's ready for the new opportunity.

Chandler McCabe was introduced as the new head coach of the women's basketball program at Robert Morris University on Mar. 19th, 2024. KDKA Photojournalist Ian Smith

"To me, coaching is first and foremost about mentoring young women," McCabe said. "It's so much more than basketball. To that end, I'd like to thank the coaches who have mentored me and whom I would not be here without today.

"Starting today, we are going to develop stronger bonds with the Pennsylvania AAU and high school programs and players to ensure Robert Morris is a destination for the top players in the state," McCabe added.

As part of the announcement, McCabe was presented with her very own Colonials jersey, officially making her a part of the team.