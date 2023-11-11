RMU Club Hockey and the Penguins team up to help Ronald McDonald House Charities

Penguins, RMU Hockey team up to help Ronald McDonald House

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Robert Morris club hockey team hosted its annual charity night against Kent State on Friday night.

The proceeds from the event went to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh and Morgantown.

As part of the game, a number of current and former Penguins players were at the game, and that included a ceremonial puck drop from Evgeni Malkin.

"It is fabulous that they are here to help support us," said Elanor Reigel from the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh and Morgantown. "They all realize how important families are and they all have families and they understand."

The hope is to raise more than $10,000.

In attendance was Malkin, Kris Letang, and P.O. Joseph. Former Penguin and broadcaster Phil Boroque along with IceBurgh were also part of Friday night's festivities.

"This event is an incredible example of taking something that you love to do and turning it into a way to help others in need," Reigel added.

The team auctioned off signed jerseys, pucks, and other memorabilia, and of course, donations were accepted.

The Colonials beat Kent State 5-2.