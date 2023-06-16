Riverside makes history with undefeated season and PIAA state championship title

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Riverside High School baseball team has made history here in Western Pennsylvania with an undefeated season and a PIAA state championship title!

The Riverside Panthers clinched their undefeated season with a 4-0 shutout win over Camp Hill yesterday afternoon in State College on Penn State's campus.

The team's undefeated season (25-0) along with a state championship title is the first time a team from the WPIAL has pulled off that achievement.

"It's so amazing," head coach Dan Oliastro told the Tribune-Review. "There were four or five games in which we easily could have folded and lost."

In his 55 years as baseball coach at Riverside, Dan Oliastro has seen almost everything, but he’d never seen this. #WPIAL #HSSN #PIAA @RiversidePNhttps://t.co/0jA9mlXkvE — TribLive HSSN (@TribLiveHSSN) June 16, 2023

Oliastro is in his 55th year as the Riverside head coach and has now been at the helm for all five of the school's state titles -- the most for any school throughout the entire state in the history of the PIAA.

In 2005 and 2006, the Panthers went back-to-back as state champions and now they'll be looking to repeat that feat next season.