Rivers Casino Player Services Manager arrested for allegedly stealing thousands from casino safe

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Rivers Casino employee showed up at work on Saturday only to be met by police and placed in handcuffs.

According to state police, 41-year-old Yncy Yeater was caught on camera stealing $20,000 from the safe inside the casino's main bank.

The video showed Yeater, the player services manager, taking the money from the bank cabinet, hiding it, and then taking it with him as he left the property.

Yeater was taken into custody on Saturday and was transported to the Allegheny County Jail.

He is facing felony theft charges.