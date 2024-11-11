Rivers Casino table games dealer accused of dealing hundreds of fraudulent blackjack hands

Rivers Casino table games dealer charged with dealing fraudulent hands of Blackjack

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A woman working as a table games dealer at Rivers Casino is facing multiple charges after allegedly dealing fraudulent hands of blackjack to customers.

Jamie Smith, 32, of Brighton Heights, is charged with fraud and theft.

Between Oct. 26 and Nov. 2, 2024, Smith is accused of overpaying customers on bets and not collecting money from losing bets, state police said.

Investigators said casino video surveillance allegedly showed Smith dealing 192 fraudulent hands of blackjack over 31 hours of work. The total loss comes to more than $21,000, officials said.

Smith was arrested on Friday when she showed up for work and taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

She's since been released on bond and is awaiting a court hearing set for Nov. 20.