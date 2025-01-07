"Ringleaders" of riot at Westmoreland County juvenile detention center charged as adults, police say

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — State police in Westmoreland County had to stop what they are calling a riot at a juvenile detention center over the weekend. Four teenagers are being charged as adults for their role in the chaos.

Pennsylvania State Police described it as a riot and utter chaos at a facility in Fairfield Township, Westmoreland County.

According to state police, around 7 p.m. Saturday, they were called to the Outside in School of Experiential Education facility along Fort Palmer Road. They said about 20 students were involved in the disorder.

"It was a very violent scene and a very scary scene," Trooper Steve Limani said.

Court papers say the situation started with one juvenile saying something insulting to another about their dead friend or family member. It then escalated to two cabins fighting and turning on staff. Photos show the damage, which includes a shattered sink and a discharged fire extinguisher.

(Photo: Provided)

Fifteen-year-old Lamont Warren, 15-year-old Rockey Magar, 15-year-old Christian White and 16-year-old Faizon Way were arrested.

"Those four appear to be the ringleaders from what we are able to get the descriptions of from the staff that was on scene and the camera footage," Trooper Limani said.

The damage to the inside of the facility is estimated to be tens of thousands of dollars. Some students living there have had to be moved elsewhere because of the destruction.

Court papers said White and Way threatened a staff member's life. Way is accused of using a lamp as a weapon while White allegedly broke a window and was using the broken glass as a shank. Warren is accused of using a pencil and broken broom or mop handle as a weapon. Magar allegedly punched a staff member in the jaw. They all face several charges including aggravated assault, terroristic threats and riot. All are charged as adults and are in the county jail.

"They made decisions that went way beyond what the average child would do, and they're treated as such," Trooper Limani said.

State police are piecing together what other students were involved in the riot. They said some ran away from the facility but were found and returned.

"You don't know if they are running to get away because they are afraid of the chaos and violence that's taking place or if they are running to commit violence and chaos or escape," Trooper Limani said.

State police said more charges could be coming as their investigation continues as they comb through video.