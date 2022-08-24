Ringgold School District bans cell phone use in hopes of reducing fights, cyberbullying

NEW EAGLE, Pa. (KDKA) - A new school policy in Washington County is taking cell phones out of the classroom.

Ringgold School District has introduced a new policy prohibiting students from using cell phones while at school or on district property in hopes to reduce fights and cyberbullying.

In a release, the district said its school police department documented 56 criminal incidents last school year where students used their cell phones to plan fights, harass other students and vandalize school property. The district also said that communication between students on phones included planning "vaping gatherings" in school bathrooms and other criminal mischief.

"In an effort to curb this trend, a new electronic device policy has been enacted for the 2022-2023 school year," the release said.

Students will no longer be able to use their phones in classrooms, locker rooms, bathrooms or on the school bus.

According to the district website, "The Board prohibits use of electronic devices by students during the school day in district buildings; on district property; on district buses and vehicles; and during the time students are under the supervision of the district."

Some parents said they agree with the new policy.

"The kids go to school to learn so they don't need that distraction," said Emmogene Walker, a grandparent to a student in a neighboring district. "They need the book learning. The education. They need to be able to concentrate on that."

Others said they worry what could happen without cell phones in an emergency situation.

"There's so much going on in this world. If something really did happen, it would be -- I'd be happy if my grandkid had a phone and she could pick it up and say, 'there's a shooter' or 'there's somebody who doesn't belong here.' That way they can easily dial 911, too," Rena Alford said, a grandparent to a Ringgold High School student.

Alford said her granddaughter is 16 and has a cellphone.

"I would like her to have it in school, but do I think it should be open in the classrooms? No," said Rena Alford, a grandparent to a Ringgold High School student.

According to the district, if a student is caught with a phone once, a phone conference will be held with the parent(s) and school district and a verbal warning will be given. A second offense includes detention. Ay offenses after that, the student's phone will have to be given to the front office daily, in addition to a phone conference and detention.

The school board said it's adopting this policy, "in order to support an education environment that is orderly, safe and secure for district students and employees."

