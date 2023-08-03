Riders on Cedar Point's Magnum XL 200 forced to walk down incline due to ride stoppage

Riders get stuck on Magnum XL 200 at Cedar Point

SANDUSKY, Ohio (KDKA) - Riders on one of the fastest and steepest roller coasters on earth found themselves stuck and stranded.

A mechanical issue stopped the Magnum XL 200 in its tracks on one of the inclines.

Riders were then forced to walk down the 205-foot roller coaster's stairs.

The park's director said that it was a standard ride stoppage but they weren't able to restart the ride which is what caused the riders to have to walk back down.