Watch CBS News
Local News

Riders on Cedar Point's Magnum XL 200 forced to walk down incline due to ride stoppage

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Riders get stuck on Magnum XL 200 at Cedar Point
Riders get stuck on Magnum XL 200 at Cedar Point 00:44

SANDUSKY, Ohio (KDKA) - Riders on one of the fastest and steepest roller coasters on earth found themselves stuck and stranded. 

A mechanical issue stopped the Magnum XL 200 in its tracks on one of the inclines. 

Riders were then forced to walk down the 205-foot roller coaster's stairs. 

The park's director said that it was a standard ride stoppage but they weren't able to restart the ride which is what caused the riders to have to walk back down. 

First published on August 3, 2023 / 8:22 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.