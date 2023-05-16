Large house fire in Richland Township sends smoke into sky

RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- A house fire in Richland Township sent a large plume of smoke into the air on Tuesday evening.

Dispatchers said the call came in around 4:15 p.m. for a fire on Cunningham Road.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene where heavy smoke could be seen pouring out of a wooded area. Bright flames consumed the structure.

(Photo: KDKA/NewsChopper 2)

(Photo: KDKA/NewsChopper 2)

Dispatchers said police, fire and medics are at the scene. There's been no word on any injuries.

A part of Route 8 has been shut down while crews battle the fire.