Watch CBS News
Local News

Large house fire in Richland Township sends smoke into sky

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- A house fire in Richland Township sent a large plume of smoke into the air on Tuesday evening.

Dispatchers said the call came in around 4:15 p.m. for a fire on Cunningham Road. 

NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene where heavy smoke could be seen pouring out of a wooded area. Bright flames consumed the structure. 

kdka-richland-township-fire-1.png
(Photo: KDKA/NewsChopper 2)
kdka-richland-township-fire.png
(Photo: KDKA/NewsChopper 2)

Dispatchers said police, fire and medics are at the scene. There's been no word on any injuries. 

A part of Route 8 has been shut down while crews battle the fire.   

First published on May 16, 2023 / 5:10 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.