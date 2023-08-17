Ribbon cutting held for UPMC Passavant's First Impressions renovation project
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A ribbon cutting was held at UPMC Passavant's campus in McCandless to celebrate renovations being complete at the hospital.
UPMC says that the two year project called 'First Impressions' will make it easier for patients and visitors to find their way around the hospital.
The project also includes a new full-service Starbucks and a new gift shop.
