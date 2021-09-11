Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Held At New Schenley Park Golf Learning Center
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The new Arnold Palmer Learning Center is officially open at the Bob O'Connor Golf Course in Schenley Park.
A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at the center on Friday night.
The learning center is a new, 15,000 square foot building which replaced the old golf clubhouse.
Inside, there are golf simulators, classrooms for training, and event space.
The goal is to help young people learn golf and to promote healthy living choices.
