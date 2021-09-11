Watch CBS News
Local News

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Held At New Schenley Park Golf Learning Center

/ CBS Pittsburgh

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The new Arnold Palmer Learning Center is officially open at the Bob O'Connor Golf Course in Schenley Park.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at the center on Friday night.

The learning center is a new, 15,000 square foot building which replaced the old golf clubhouse.

Arnold Palmer Learning Center
(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Tim Lawson)

Inside, there are golf simulators, classrooms for training, and event space.

The goal is to help young people learn golf and to promote healthy living choices.

First published on September 11, 2021 / 2:51 AM

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.