Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Held At New Schenley Park Golf Learning Center

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The new Arnold Palmer Learning Center is officially open at the Bob O'Connor Golf Course in Schenley Park.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at the center on Friday night.

The learning center is a new, 15,000 square foot building which replaced the old golf clubhouse.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Tim Lawson)

Inside, there are golf simulators, classrooms for training, and event space.

The goal is to help young people learn golf and to promote healthy living choices.