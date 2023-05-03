$5,000 reward offered in Dunbar Township teen's 1974 homicide

DUNBAR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- A $5,000 reward is being offered for information on the 1974 homicide of 14-year-old John Watson in Dunbar Township.

Troopers were called to investigate Watson's homicide 49 years ago on May 2, 1975.

According to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers, Watson had left his house and biked to a motel to buy cigarettes for his mom, but he never made it back home. His body was found on a neighbor's property the next morning with a bullet in the back of his head.

There were no witnesses, Crime Stoppers said.

Anyone with information should call state police in Uniontown at 724-439-7111 and ask to speak to Trooper Bell. The Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers can be called at 1-800-4PA-TIPS and tips can be submitted online. All callers can remain anonymous.