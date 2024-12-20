Reward offered for information on 1988 murder of woman last seen being assaulted on Pittsburgh bridge

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A $5,000 reward is posted for information about the murder of a woman who police said was last seen being assaulted by someone on a bridge in Pittsburgh in 1988, her body found a month later in an abandoned Butler County strip mine.

Pennsylvania State Police's Butler station is continuing to investigate the homicide of 25-year-old Mary Jean Stevenson.

On a Facebook post to the PSP Tips page, police explained that Stevenson's coworkers last saw her leaving the U.S. Steel Tower, where she worked for a cleaning service, after her shift around 2 a.m. on May 5, 1988.

Investigators said the last time Stevenson was seen was about 45 minutes later, walking across the Ninth Street Bridge. Police said a witness saw someone assaulting Stevenson, "while forcibly moving her" across the bridge.

A month later, on June 4, 1988, police said Stevenson's body was found badly decomposed in an abandoned strip mine along Stanford Road in Muddy Creek Township, Butler County.

Her cause of death was a single gunshot to the back of the head, investigators said.

The suspect was described as a man in his mid-20s, about 5-foot-6 with a slender build. He had light brown hair, which was worn longer in the back, and may have had a slight mustache at the time of the crime, police said.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that helps solve Stevenson's homicide. Anyone with information is asked to call state police's Butler station at 724-284-8100 or PSP Tips at 1-800-4PA-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online.