$5,000 reward offered in 1973 cold case disappearance of 17-year-old Pennsylvania girl

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA) — A $5,000 reward is being offered for information about a 17-year-old girl who disappeared in Mercer County in 1973.

Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information about Patricia Seelbaugh, who was last seen with friends at the Barkeyville Truck Stop off Interstate 80 in Venango County on Oct. 26, 1973.

Officials said she was dropped off at a residence in Hallville with an unknown man just after midnight. Hallville is just outside of Grove City, Mercer County. She has not been seen since that October night, officials said. Seelbaugh also left behind her reading glasses, Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers said in a post on Oct. 30.

Seelbaugh is described by officials as having black hair and hazel eyes. She is 5 foot tall and was last seen wearing blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pennsylvania State Police Mercer barracks at 724-662-6162. Anyone also can contact Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477 or online here.

Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers is, according to its website, a "volunteer organization of local business and community members that are dedicated to the reduction of crime, prompt solution of crimes and to rewarding individuals who provide information that leads to the arrest of criminals."