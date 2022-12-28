Retiring congressman Mike Doyle finds new job
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Retiring congressman Mike Doyle has found a new job after serving Pennsylvania for nearly three decades.
For 14 years, Doyle represented the 18th District, which covers communities in Allegheny County, and will now serve as a government affairs counselor for K&L Gates, a Pittsburgh law firm.
In the announcement, the firm highlighted his experience serving on the House Energy and Commerce Committee.
