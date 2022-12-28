Watch CBS News
Politics

Retiring congressman Mike Doyle finds new job

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Retiring congressman Mike Doyle finds new job
Retiring congressman Mike Doyle finds new job 00:23

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Retiring congressman Mike Doyle has found a new job after serving Pennsylvania for nearly three decades.

For 14 years, Doyle represented the 18th District, which covers communities in Allegheny County, and will now serve as a government affairs counselor for K&L Gates, a Pittsburgh law firm.

In the announcement, the firm highlighted his experience serving on the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

First published on December 27, 2022 / 8:56 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.