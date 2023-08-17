Retired Washington police K-9 Golem dies

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Retired Washington police K-9 Golem has died.

In a Facebook post, the City of Washington Police Department said the dog died early Wednesday morning "due to an unexpected medical event."

The 12-year-old German Shepard was with the department for five years before retiring.

"During his 5 years of service, K9 Golem was not only an invaluable asset to the City and this department but also provided outstanding service to other communities throughout the region," the post said.