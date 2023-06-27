Retatrutide: Experimental drug shows promising results for weight loss patients

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new experimental drug developed by Eli Lilly claims patients lost 24 percent of their weight in trials.

Transformation videos that highlight weight loss journeys are taking over social media, and UPMC's Dr. Erin Kershaw understands the hype.

"I would say that this is the majority of our practice right now," said Kershaw, the chief of the Division of Endocrinology and Metabolism. "This is really the first time we've ever really had something powerful to be able to treat them with."

She is talking about the latest early clinical trial of the weight loss drug Retatrutide. More than 330 people tried it and some dropped more than 17 percent of their weight by 24 weeks and 24 percent by 48 weeks.

"What's unique about the study today and the drug today is that it's one medication, three targets," Kershaw said. "So this is really revolutionary. I can't explain this enough."

Kershaw is now booking appointments nine months out, and KDKA-TV asked her who are the best candidates to get one of these drugs.

"People with diabetes, that's agreed upon pretty much," she said. "Everyone agrees upon diabetes. Then you get into people who are obese and have a complication from obesity like diabetes, heart disease, dyslipidemia, renal disease."

But she cautions that a lot of press and supply problems can lead to desperation and black markets.

"When you get it on the black market, not through your doctor or not through a traditional, it can be very dangerous in many ways, and people are doing it," Kershaw said. "People are desperate to lose weight."

Retatrutide has a long way to go before it's available to the public, but UPMC's hosting two trials. Both trials will soon start recruiting for weight loss candidates that will need to check certain boxes.

Kershaw said the best medication is one that fits your needs.