Restaurant worker robbed, assaulted in Shadyside

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Police are investigating a robbery and assault of a restaurant worker in Shadyside.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. on Monday behind a business along Walnut Street.

A man was leaving the restaurant where he worked and said three men in masks beat him and stole $200 and his cell phone.

He told police the group left in an older model, dark-colored Honda CR-V.