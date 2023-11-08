Watch CBS News
Local News

Restaurant worker robbed, assaulted in Shadyside

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Police are investigating a robbery and assault of a restaurant worker in Shadyside.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. on Monday behind a business along Walnut Street.

A man was leaving the restaurant where he worked and said three men in masks beat him and stole $200 and his cell phone.

He told police the group left in an older model, dark-colored Honda CR-V. 

First published on November 8, 2023 / 2:30 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.