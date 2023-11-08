Restaurant worker robbed, assaulted in Shadyside
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Police are investigating a robbery and assault of a restaurant worker in Shadyside.
It happened around 9:30 p.m. on Monday behind a business along Walnut Street.
A man was leaving the restaurant where he worked and said three men in masks beat him and stole $200 and his cell phone.
He told police the group left in an older model, dark-colored Honda CR-V.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.