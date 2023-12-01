Restaurant inside Mall at Robinson hit with consumer alert

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A restaurant inside the Mall at Robinson has been hit with a consumer alert.

China Max incurred several violations, including harboring unsafe food conditions, hot food being held at unsafe temperatures, cold food held at unsafe temperatures, a failure to use a food thermometer to monitor food temperatures, inadequate cross-contamination prevention, inadequate cleaning and sanitizing equipment, lack of a Certified Food Protection Manager, and lack of demonstration of knowledge, according to the Allegheny County Health Department.

The consumer alert will remain in effect until conditions are deemed appropriate by the health department, at which point the alert will be rescinded.