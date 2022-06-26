Restaurant costs increasing amid inflation, higher gas prices
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Check your receipt the next time you go out to eat.
Some restaurants are adding surcharges to offset higher costs for food, fuel, and wages. Diners may notice the surcharges displayed on menus, checks, and websites, according to the National Restaurant Association.
The organization points out that restaurants are dealing with rising wholesale food prices, up 15.6 percent in the last year.
