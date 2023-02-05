Residents jolted after massive fire, train derailment

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (KDKA) - In East Palestine, it could be days before life returns to normal.

Many people didn't know anything was wrong until they heard sirens and got a knock on their door to get out.

"A lot of the smoke and the flames colored orange, and it started slowly spreading down the railway. [It was] time to go," local William Hugar said.

After a train derailment caused a massive fire in East Palestine, Ohio, Friday night, KDKA's Sky Eye 2 captured derailed rail cars still burning Saturday afternoon.

Shortly after the fire, a mandatory evacuation followed for people living within a one-mile radius of the site.

The East Palestine High School gym turned into a shelter.

"You prepare for the worst. That's what we do," said Jeff Mann, an American Red Cross volunteer.

The Red Cross helped nearly 50 people and is prepared to help more.

"They are rattled. That's the best word. People are not sure when they can get home," Mann added.

KDKA spoke with the Everson and Smith families, who feel jolted.

"I went outside on the porch and looked and saw flames shooting about 20 feet in the air," resident Keith Everson said.

Families didn't have much time to leave when the police knocked on their door.

"I opened up the door he said that it was chorine inside the tanks and it was the fumes spreading. He said it was very dangerous and he said the best thing for you to do is to go to the school," Charel Smith said. "I didn't have time to think. I just had time to get my clothes together and get out of there."

"I could not fathom all the fire and all the help that our town was getting with all the fire trucks praying for their safety," Tammy Everson said. "It was very scary because we honestly didn't know what was going to happen to this town."

Mayor Trent Conaway told KDKA he isn't sure when the mandatory evacuation order will be lifted. There's also a shelter-in-place order for the rest of the village.

Some are concerned about the chemicals in the air.

"Is it safe for everybody to go back home? Is it safe to be anywhere within the blocked-off area?" Tanner Everson asked.

Vinyl chloride, which is toxic, was one substance city officials said was on the train.

The air is being monitored throughout the town by the Ohio EPA, federal agencies, and the Pa. Department of Environmental Protection is monitoring the situation as well.

The testing is showing that the air in town is safe. Environmental agencies have set up air monitors around town.

Meanwhile, East Palestine's mayor told KDKA they are asking people to avoid this area.