Residents evacuated after vehicle hits home gas line in East Pittsburgh
EAST PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - People living in the 1400 block of Electric Avenue have been evacuated due to a major gas leak.
Dispatch confirmed to KDKA that just before noon a vehicle lost control and hit the gas line of a home in East Pittsburgh, causing the gas to leak.
First responders, including the gas company, are on the scene at this time.
No injuries have been reported as of 1 p.m. Sunday.
