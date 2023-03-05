Residents evacuated after vehicle hits home gas line in East Pittsburgh

EAST PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - People living in the 1400 block of Electric Avenue have been evacuated due to a major gas leak.

Dispatch confirmed to KDKA that just before noon a vehicle lost control and hit the gas line of a home in East Pittsburgh, causing the gas to leak.

First responders, including the gas company, are on the scene at this time.

No injuries have been reported as of 1 p.m. Sunday.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details