Residents evacuated after vehicle hits home gas line in East Pittsburgh

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

EAST PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - People living in the 1400 block of Electric Avenue have been evacuated due to a major gas leak. 

Dispatch confirmed to KDKA that just before noon a vehicle lost control and hit the gas line of a home in East Pittsburgh, causing the gas to leak. 

First responders, including the gas company, are on the scene at this time. 

No injuries have been reported as of 1 p.m. Sunday. 

First published on March 5, 2023 / 1:02 PM

