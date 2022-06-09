Rescue operation underway after 2 people trapped in chocolate tank at Pennsylvania M&M Mars facility

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) -- Emergency crews have rushed to the M&M Mars facility in Lancaster County after reports of two people becoming trapped in a chocolate tank on Thursday afternoon.

CBS station, WHP-TV, reports a rescue operation is ongoing to get the two people out at the candy company in Elizabethtown.

It remains unclear how the people ended up in the tank.

PennLive reports the chocolate is about waist height in the tank.

