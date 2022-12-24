Watch CBS News
Republican State Rep. Valerie Gaydos makes case for Speaker of the House

By Jon Delano

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Rep. Valerie Gaydos makes push for Speaker
Rep. Valerie Gaydos makes push for Speaker 00:57

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - State Representative Valerie Gaydos, a Republican from Edgeworth is throwing her name in the ring for the Pennsylvania Speaker of the State House of Representatives. 

In her first interview since asking her colleagues to support her, she told me that she hopes to bridge the divide between Democrats and Republicans. 

"I think that everyone that I've heard from is very frustrated with the partisan political bantering going back and forth," she said. "I spent 25 years in the private sector prior to running for office in 2018, and party affiliations has never been a factor in making decisions and I think that's what makes me right for Speaker of the House." 

Despite Democrats winning a majority, 102 seats to 101, the death of one Democrat and the resignations of Summer Lee and Austin Davis, give Republicans a 101 to 99 majority. 

There will be one special election to fill the empty seat vacated by deceased Rep. Tony Deluca. 

On February 7, voters will head to the polls to send either Penn Hills Democratic Committee Chair Joe McAndrew or Republican pastor Clayton Walker of Verona.

The election for the other two races has yet to be decided. 

Jon Delano
Jon Delano

Jon Delano is a familiar face on KDKA, having been the station's political analyst since 1994. In September 2001, Jon joined KDKA full time as the Money & Politics Editor and this region's only political analyst who covers national and local issues that affect hometown residents.

First published on December 24, 2022 / 6:28 AM

