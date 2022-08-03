Watch CBS News
Republican Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz visits Wexford's National Night Out

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Republican Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz was campaigning in Western Pennsylvania on Tuesday night.

Oz stopped by Wexford's National Night Out festivities to meet members of the community and local police officers.

An average of the latest polls by Real Clear Politics shows Democrat John Fetterman leading Oz by nearly nine points.

First published on August 3, 2022 / 1:48 AM

