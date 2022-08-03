Republican Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz visits Wexford's National Night Out
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Republican Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz was campaigning in Western Pennsylvania on Tuesday night.
Oz stopped by Wexford's National Night Out festivities to meet members of the community and local police officers.
An average of the latest polls by Real Clear Politics shows Democrat John Fetterman leading Oz by nearly nine points.
