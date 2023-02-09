Republican Joe Rockey joining race for Allegheny County executive

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A local businessman is throwing his hat in the race for Allegheny County executive.

Joe Rockey, who's a retired financial executive and community volunteer, made the announcement on Wednesday.

Rockey says he believes Allegheny County needs to see continued growth and offer more opportunities for residents and people moving in.

"People need to feel invested in being here. That can only happen if we invest in them," he said.

Right now, Rockey is the lone Republican in the county executive race. There are already seven Democrats running.

