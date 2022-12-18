Watch CBS News
Republican Committee of Allegheny County announces nominees for special elections

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Republican Committee of Allegheny County has selected its nominees for the upcoming special elections in several state house districts. 

For House District 32, they've chosen Pastor Clayton Walker of Verona, he'll faceoff against the Democratic nominee and Penn Hills Democratic Committee Chair Joe McAndrew. 

In House District 42, Republicans selected Robert Pagane of Wilkins Township and in House District 35, it will be Don Nevills of Clairton. 

So far, in the 42nd and 35th, the Democrats have not yet selected nominees. 

Also, the dates for those elections have not yet been set. 

