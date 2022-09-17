Watch CBS News
Representative Patty Kim aiming to help sports fans with new resolution

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - State Representative Patty Kim is announcing a resolution to make sure sports fans have their voices heard regarding the broadcast of games.

Kim urges the FCC, the NFL, and national broadcast partners to work together when considering fan input when assigning secondary market broadcasts.

Kim said secondary market decisions hurt the fans, negatively impact stations forced to carry less popular teams, and bars and restaurants suffer financial losses.

First published on September 17, 2022 / 4:50 PM

