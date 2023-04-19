Man in critical condition after shooting in East Hills

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man is in critical condition after a shooting in the East Hills.

Police said they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds to his legs after a ShotSpotter alert sent first responders to the 7900 block of Frankstown Avenue just after 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

(Photo: KDKA)

Pittsburgh Public Safety said the victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Evidence markers could be seen on the ground in the area of Frankstown Avenue and Tyson Street.

There was no word on what led up to the shooting or if there were any suspects.

Public Safety said the investigation is ongoing.