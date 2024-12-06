Potential plane crash in Southwestern Pennsylvania leads to river search

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A potential plane crash prompted a search of the Monongahela River in Fayette County on Friday.

Search crews spent Friday afternoon looking for the wreckage of a potential small plane crash in the river near Masontown, Adah Volunteer Fire Department Chief LC Otto said. Authorities said sonar detected a "potential object" in the river.

"It picks up everything," Otto said. "It doesn't tell you what it is. But it was a foreign object that is not typically in the water, that shouldn't be."

No person or plane has been reported missing as of Friday, Otto said. He added that there was no mayday call.

Crews suspended Friday's search and will resume on Saturday. Divers are being brought in to aid in the search this weekend.

The search started after a 911 caller reported seeing a small plane go down around 1:15 p.m. Crews also searched the woods and hillsides near the river.