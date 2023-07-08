Watch CBS News
Health

Report: Zoonotic diseases pose 'staggering' risk to American population

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A new report by experts at Harvard and New York University indicates the risk of zoonotic diseases is 'staggering.'

Zoonotic diseases are those that spread from animals to humans.

Health experts believe that Americans use too many animals for commercial purposes. They also believe the regulations that could prevent outbreaks are not adequate.

Zoonotic diseases account for roughly 60% of all known infectious diseases and 75% of new and emerging ones, according to the CDC. 

First published on July 8, 2023 / 4:19 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.