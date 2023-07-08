Report: Zoonotic diseases pose 'staggering' risk to American population

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A new report by experts at Harvard and New York University indicates the risk of zoonotic diseases is 'staggering.'

Zoonotic diseases are those that spread from animals to humans.

Health experts believe that Americans use too many animals for commercial purposes. They also believe the regulations that could prevent outbreaks are not adequate.

Zoonotic diseases account for roughly 60% of all known infectious diseases and 75% of new and emerging ones, according to the CDC.