Report: T.J. Watt return possibly delayed due to knee surgery

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - T.J. Watt, the NFL's reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year, could be sidelined a bit longer than originally anticipated due to arthroscopic knee surgery, sources told ESPN insiders Adam Schefter and Brooke Pryor.

Watt was already recovering from a torn pectoral muscle. The new surgery was done to clean up a preseason injury that lingered into the regular season, according to Schefter's and Pryor's sources. Watt was initially expected to miss six weeks, but that timeline looks to have changed with this new procedure.

"The knee surgery likely will push back Watt's return by at least another week or two, according to sources, meaning the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year now might not return until after the Steelers' bye in Week 9. Pittsburgh hosts the Saints in Week 10 before a Week 11 road game against the Colts on Monday Night Football," Schefter and Pryor state in ESPN's article.

The Steelers travel to Buffalo to battle the high-flying Bills Sunday afternoon. Kick-off is set for 1 p.m.