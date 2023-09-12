Report: Steelers WR Diontae Johnson to miss "a few weeks" with hamstring injury

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Steelers wideout Diontae Johnson will miss "a few weeks" as a result of a hamstring injury suffered in the team's Week 1 game against the San Francisco 49ers, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Before exiting the game in the third quarter of Sunday's 30-7 loss, Johnson had accumulated three receptions for 48 yards.

The Steelers are beginning preparations to host the Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football to round out Week 2.