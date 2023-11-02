Report: Steelers OC Matt Canada could coach on sidelines for Titans game

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh Steelers' sideline could include their offensive coordinator during their clash against the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night.

According to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the Steelers are considering moving offensive coordinator Matt Canada to the sidelines to help QB Kenny Pickett and the offense.

Through seven games of the 2023 campaign, the Steelers' offense has struggled. The Steelers rank 32nd in total offense with 1,902 yards and 31st in total points with 113.

Pickett has thrown for 1,330 yards, five touchdowns and four interceptions. Running backs Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren are continuing to struggle on the ground, rushing for 313 yards and 175 yards respectively.

Although, the Steelers are 5-1 in primetime with Pickett as the starting quarterback. Tennessee has already confirmed that rookie QB Will Levis will get the nod after throwing four touchdowns in his debut last Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.

According to NFL.com, rookie quarterbacks are 1-15 in their previous 20 seasons when playing in Pittsburgh. In addition to that, no rookie quarterback has ever won a primetime game in the Steel City.