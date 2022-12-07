Report recommends sweeping changes after FDA's handling of infant formula shortage

WASHINGTON (KDKA) - This morning, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is coming under fire after a scathing report was released regarding the agency.

The report comes after the FDA's poor handling of the infant formula shortage earlier this year.

It states that the FDA needs to make major changes, including restructuring, to better protect public health.

The Reagan-Udall Foundation was responsible for the report and determined the food supply is typically recognized as safe but the FDA must be more proactive in dealing with foodborne pathogens.

According to the CDC, about 48 million Americans get foodborne illnesses every year, and about 3,000 of those 48 million dies.

In order to make improvements, the report recommends some changes which include: creating a separate food and drug administration within the U.S. Health Department, which would require approval from Congress.

It also said it must use the administration's mandatory recall authority more frequently.

The report stated that the agency has too many leaders and poor communication, which causes constant turmoil and indecisiveness.

It suggests the FDA creates a new structure with clear roles and leaders who act quickly.

FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf, M.D. said he'll review the report and use it to guide decisions about the future of the agency.