Pittsburgh Steelers sign LB Alex Highsmith to 5-year contract

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Alex Highsmith and the Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to a new contract.

The new contract is a 5-year deal, worth $68 million. Highsmith will make $27.7 million in guaranteed money and $38 million over the first two years of the deal.

Highsmith is coming off a career season for the black-and-gold. He secured 14.5 sacks, 63 tackles and five forced fumbles in all 17 games of the 2022-23 season, doubling his sack total from the 2021 campaign.

The UNC Charlotte product was a 3rd-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers. In his career, he's compiled 22.5 sacks and 185 tackles, and has not missed a game.