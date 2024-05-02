Report: Pittsburgh Steelers decline RB Najee Harris' fifth-year option

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh Steelers have declined running back Najee Harris' fifth-year option, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Steelers declined the fifth-year option on RB Najee Harris, giving him the ability to become an unrestricted free agent after this season.



Steelers are not ruling out a deal later on. pic.twitter.com/EFNi7nHzW6 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 2, 2024

Schefter notes that, with Harris' rookie contract expiring, Harris can become a free agent at the end of the 2024 season.

Harris' fifth-year option was projected to be $6,790,000, according to data from Over the Cap.

Over his career, Harris has run for 3,269 yards on 834 carries, averaging 3.9 yards per carry and scoring 22 rushing touchdowns.