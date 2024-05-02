Report: Pittsburgh Steelers decline RB Najee Harris' fifth-year option
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh Steelers have declined running back Najee Harris' fifth-year option, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.
Schefter notes that, with Harris' rookie contract expiring, Harris can become a free agent at the end of the 2024 season.
Harris' fifth-year option was projected to be $6,790,000, according to data from Over the Cap.
Over his career, Harris has run for 3,269 yards on 834 carries, averaging 3.9 yards per carry and scoring 22 rushing touchdowns.