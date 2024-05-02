Watch CBS News
Steelers

Report: Pittsburgh Steelers decline RB Najee Harris' fifth-year option

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: May 1, 2024
Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: May 1, 2024 06:38

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh Steelers have declined running back Najee Harris' fifth-year option, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Schefter notes that, with Harris' rookie contract expiring, Harris can become a free agent at the end of the 2024 season.

Harris' fifth-year option was projected to be $6,790,000, according to data from Over the Cap.

Over his career, Harris has run for 3,269 yards on 834 carries, averaging 3.9 yards per carry and scoring 22 rushing touchdowns.

Garrett Behanna

Garrett joined KDKA-TV as a digital producer in May 2022.

First published on May 2, 2024 / 4:18 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.