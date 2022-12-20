Report: Pittsburgh ranks fourth in "Best Places for Christmas"

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh is already documented as a great place to live, among various reports over the years, but exactly how good is it during the holiday season?

According to WalletHub, Pittsburgh ranked among the top-5 best cities in the United States when it comes to being the best places for Christmas. Coming in at no. 4, the Steel City ranked high in observance and generosity, while being staying in the top-30 for traditions/fun and shopping.

WalletHub took those four characteristics of the Christmas season and calculated a total score for 100 cities.

Pittsburgh's total score was 59.08, falling just 2.3 points short of the no. 1 city, Seattle, Washington. Atlanta, Georgia and Las Vegas, Nevada come in at no. 2 and no. 3 respectively in the list.

Philly totaled 46.41 points, which was 30th on the list. Cleveland was 46th, with a point total of 43.68.