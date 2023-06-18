Pittsburgh Pirates recalling No. 1 overall pick Henry Davis

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh Pirates are recalling former No. 1 overall draft pick, catcher Henry Davis, to the Major League roster, the team announced Sunday.

Davis, 23, was the first overall pick in the 2021 Major League Baseball draft and was promoted to Triple-A Indianapolis from Double-A Altoona in early June.

Davis is expected to debut Monday at PNC Park against the Chicago Cubs.

In 41 games with the Altoona Curve, the highly-touted prospect earned a .284 batting average, 42 hits, 10 home runs, 27 RBI, and a .980 OPS. In 10 games with the Indianapolis Indians, Davis posted a .286 average, 10 hits, collected one home run, three RBI, and a .946 OPS.