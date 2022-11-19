Report: Pittsburgh Pirates trade Kevin Newman to Cincinnati Reds

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pirates have reportedly traded Kevin Newman to the Reds.

According to The Athletic, the infielder is headed to Cincinnati pending a review of medical records.

Newman hit .274 last season with two home runs and 24 RBIs. He was drafted by the Pirates in the first round of the 2015 draft.

Reds have agreed to acquire infielder Kevin Newman from the Pirates, pending a review of medical records, sources tell me and @RobBiertempfel. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 19, 2022

The Pirates have traded INF Kevin Newman to the Reds, pending results of a physical, sources tell me and @Ken_Rosenthal. — RobBiertempfel (@RobBiertempfel) November 19, 2022

Other details of the deal are unknown at this time.