Report: Pittsburgh Pirates trade Kevin Newman to Cincinnati Reds

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pirates have reportedly traded Kevin Newman to the Reds.

According to The Athletic, the infielder is headed to Cincinnati pending a review of medical records. 

Newman hit .274 last season with two home runs and 24 RBIs. He was drafted by the Pirates in the first round of the 2015 draft. 

Other details of the deal are unknown at this time. 

First published on November 18, 2022 / 9:35 PM

